No internet needed: All details about RBI's UPI123Pay & digital payments helpline DigiSaathi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 8 launched UPI for non-smartphones called UPI123Pay to promote digital payments in the country. The RBI also announced the rollout of a 24x7 helpline for digital payments called DigiSaathi.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das formally launched the two services at a livestream event.

He said, “India’s digital economy has flourished over the past few years. The UPI has played a major role in this development, recording, as was pointed out, about 453 crore transactions worth Rs 8.26 lakh crore, in February 2022 this year, which is almost double the position that prevailed a year ago.”

He claimed that the day is not far when we reach a transaction volume of Rs 100 lakh crore.

All about UPI123Pay

The UPI 123PAY is a three-step offline method to initiate and execute transactions that will work on simple feature phones. It will allow users to utilise all features of UPI except for scan and pay. The service does not need internet connection for transactions; users just need to link their bank account with their phones to use the service.

The facility is based on four technology alternatives:

The first is the IVR number. Users can call the IVR number and start the onboarding process. Then they can make the transactions with the help of an automated IVR call without the need for an internet connection.

The second is an app functionality in the feature phones. The RBI’s app for feature phones will allow users to use all UPI features except for scan and pay.

Third is payments via a sound interpretation of a frequency emitted by a feature phone. This technology is used instead of NFC in feature phones

The fourth is a missed call-based payment where a user can make a missed call to a number and get a revert from a standard number to carry out transactions by authenticating themselves via their UPI PIN.

Users will be able to link bank accounts and set or change UPI PINs. Using the facility, users can initiate payments to people, pay utility bills, recharge FAST Tags of vehicles, pay mobile bills and it will also allow users check their account balance.

What is 24x7 digital payments helpline DigiSaathi?

DigiSaathi is a 24x7 helpline for digital payments which has also been set up by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The helpline will assist callers/users with all their queries on digital payments via call, website and chatbot.

For queries on digital payments and grievances, users can visit www.digisaathi.info or call on 14431 and 1800 891 3333 from their phones.