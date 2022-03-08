No internet needed: All details about RBI's UPI123Pay & digital payments helpline DigiSaathi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 8 launched UPI for non-smartphones called UPI123Pay to promote digital payments in the country. The RBI also announced the rollout of a 24x7 helpline for digital payments called DigiSaathi.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das formally launched the two services at a livestream event.
He said, “India’s digital economy has flourished over the past few years. The UPI has played a major role in this development, recording, as was pointed out, about 453 crore transactions worth Rs 8.26 lakh crore, in February 2022 this year, which is almost double the position that prevailed a year ago.”
He claimed that the day is not far when we reach a transaction volume of Rs 100 lakh crore.
All about UPI123Pay
The UPI 123PAY is a three-step offline method to initiate and execute transactions that will work on simple feature phones. It will allow users to utilise all features of UPI except for scan and pay. The service does not need internet connection for transactions; users just need to link their bank account with their phones to use the service.
The facility is based on four technology alternatives:
What is 24x7 digital payments helpline DigiSaathi?
DigiSaathi is a 24x7 helpline for digital payments which has also been set up by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The helpline will assist callers/users with all their queries on digital payments via call, website and chatbot.
For queries on digital payments and grievances, users can visit www.digisaathi.info or call on 14431 and 1800 891 3333 from their phones.
According to the RBI, ‘DigiSaathi’ will use AI technology to answer any questions related to all types of digital transactions.