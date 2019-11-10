#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
No claimants for dormant Swiss accounts of Indians with deposits over Rs 300 crore; some may get liquidated soon

Updated : November 10, 2019 06:01 PM IST

No claimants have come forward for about a dozen dormant Swiss bank accounts linked to Indians, leaving the funds lying in these accounts at the risk of getting transferred to the Switzerland government.
The Swiss government began making details of dormant accounts public in 2015 to allow their claimants submit necessary proof to get access to those funds, which included at least 10 accounts linked to Indians.
The list included close to 2,600 dormant accounts when it was first made public in December 2015, which had around 45 million Swiss francs (over Rs 300 crore) lying unclaimed since at least 1955.
