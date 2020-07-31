Finance

Niti Aayog recommends privatisation of 3 PSU banks amongst other reforms in the financial sector

Updated : July 31, 2020 08:46 PM IST

Privatisation of Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Bank of Maharashtra will require an amendment to Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer) Act of 1970

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the body has also suggested bringing in flexibility for NBFCs participation in the bond markets.