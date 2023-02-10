Finance Minister says she allocated more money than received under health and education cess

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Centre has allocated way more to states than the health and education cess that collected from them.

She said she was replying to NCP PM Supriya Sule's question on where all the health and education cess goes?

Giving out the allocation outlay since the 2020-21 fiscal, she said Rs 35,821 crore cess was collected, and Rs 57,029 crore was given to the education ministry and Rs 18494 crore to the health ministry. The total cess spent on states was Rs 69,228 crore, which was more than what was collected.

Similarly, in the previous fiscal, Rs 52,732 crore in health and education cess was collected, while the education ministry was given Rs 56,788 crore and the health ministry was allocated Rs 25,000 crore. The states were allocated Rs 81,788 crore, which was again more than the cess collected.

While the figures for the ongoing fiscal aren't out yet, according to Budget Estimates, Rs 62,500 crore was the expected health and education cess and the Centre is expecting to give states Rs 86,100 crore.

A total of 1.51 lakh crore cess has been collected, and in return the states have been given Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

The Finance Minister was replying to a series of questions in the Lok Sabha regarding the recent Union Budget. "The members have addressed 15 issues of concerns and I will try to address them," she said.

She also highlighted that the Budget was presented against the background that India was coming out of a pandemic and keeping in mind other geopolitical factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 resurgence in China, which affected supply chains and contributed to the rising inflation. She said the vagaries of extreme weather conditions also triggered food inflation.

The Finance Minister said that since the pandemic, when the economy had dipped, the Centre's efforts to recover have been via the capital expenditure route by the government's side, which she said has great multiplier effects, creates jobs, and triggers better income and consumption.

The Finance Minister said she has heard many members say that the Centre is not giving enough to the states. "The total resources transferred to the states — central share in taxes, releases and centrally-sponsored schemes — the proposed Budget Estimate is at Rs 17.98 lakh crore. This is higher by Rs 1.55 lakh crore over the revised estimates for FY23 and by Rs 2.91 lakh than the actual of FY21," she said.

She added that states will be the partners in the massive capex exercise and in the current Budget, Rs 1.4 lakh crore has been allocated to states as 50-year loans. "The interest of the states has always been kept up and kept in mind," the Finance Minister said.

During her reply in Parliament, Sitharaman also gave an overview of the recent Budget allocations for the sections the opposition had been raising questions — the middle class, employment, the MSMEs, agriculture and green growth.

Talking about food subsidy specifically, Sitharaman said that the allegation that the Centre is maintaining fiscal consolidation by reducing food subsidy is completely wrong. "From FY16 to FY20, food subsidies were in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. In FY24, the projection for food subsidy is Rs 1.97 lakh crore," she said, adding that the increase is due to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana's (PMGKAY) Rs 80 crore.

She said in the December allocation of PMGKAY, the Centre would be bearing all costs of the previous operation and no cost would be borne by the state governments.

On December 26, 2022 , the Union cabinet decided to allow PMGKAY to sunset, and instead grant free rations for a whole year under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from January 1, 2023.

While the opposition leaders kept interrupting her and raising further questions and objections, the Finance Minister continued with her answers.