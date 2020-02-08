Finance Nirmala Sitharaman says govt using data analytics to plug loopholes in GST Updated : February 08, 2020 07:07 PM IST She also said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can make a complaint if banks deny them loans without reason. The GST collections during November and December 2019 were about Rs 1,04,000 crore and Rs 1,03,000 crore respectively and in January it was Rs 1,11,000 crore. On her long Budget speech, Sitharaman said that officials had worked hard to come out with proposals for all sections of society.