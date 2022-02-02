Nirmala Sitharaman interview Live Updates: Stability, predictability in tax regime very important; FM decodes Budget 2022

Nirmala Sitharaman Interview Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the Union Budget for 2022-23, which pegged the government’s fiscal deficit for the financial year at 6.4% of gross domestic product. Sitharaman announced some important measures for taxpayers and digital currency owners. Stay tuned for the Live coverage of Finance Minister's Nirmala Sitharaman's exclusive interview with Network18's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi after presenting the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament
The RBI has been keenly watching the situation to see how Fed moves will play out. Lessons learnt from taper tantrum fresh in our mind, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
RBI will launch the digital currency (CBDC) sooner rather than later, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
I'm glad to know I'm called a risk taker. I'm not saying I've delivered but making sure that Indian economy rises out of trouble. It's good if I'm called a risk taker, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Air India was a complex subject. It took a lot of working together with people to keep transparency at every stage, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Despite naysayers, FDI into this country is still coming in a big way. Therefore companies happy to be partnering with FDI and they are increasing capacities. PLI scheme also indicates that, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
We are at a stage where we're transitioning towards climate friendly steps. We want to look at natural gas coming in to replace fossil fuel, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Stability and predictability in tax regime is very important at this point of time. Any exemption given goes to those who need it but also by law goes to someone who doesn't need it. So we considered stability and predictability was more important, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Only by public investment in infra will there be a virtuous cycle and crowding in. We thought if economy does well, the multiplier effect of spending on infra is higher as opposed to giving money. We wanted to have maximum multiplier effect that would have impact on the economy. Economy at this juncture requires strong support, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
If things go as they're going now, and all sectors revive with support from the government - 8% growth is achievable. We unhesitatingly give support required for a strong and sustainable revival, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Elections come and go, but the economy, particularly at this time, requires support, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
There was no doubt in our mind that capital expenditure of govt should be kept up, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
From the beginning PM Narendra Modi was clear that growth has to be ensured, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
