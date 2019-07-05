Finance
Nirmala Sitharaman Interview: Finance minister says Budget 2019 to kick-start virtuous cycle of investment
Updated : July 05, 2019 06:39 PM IST
If the monsoon goes well, consumption and agriculture activities will likely pick up ahead of the festive season, said Sitharaman.
Fm Nirmala Sitharaman hopes that normalcy should be restored in next 6-7 months
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more