Nirmala Sitharaman Interview: Finance minister says Budget 2019 to kick-start virtuous cycle of investment

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 will kick-start the virtuous cycle of investments, said Finance minister Niramala Sitharaman in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

Sitharaman presented her first Union Budget today in the parliament announcing several measures to ease liquidity in the financial markets and attract more investment in the economy.

"I think the decision was taken after carefully watching the developments in the economy," said Sitharaman. The finance ministry has studies the problems during a consultation with stakeholders and has provided an A-to-Z solution to the NBFC crisis, she added, hoping that normalcy should be restored in next 6-7 months.

"If I am extending this 10 percent sovereign guarantee for a period of six months, I would think immediately NBFCs will take this opportunity to resolve the crisis for themselves. If not, I am giving the power to the RBI to say, please resolve. So, in a way, I have given what I would think is A to Z solution, which a government staying where it is can provide," said Sitharaman.

If the monsoon goes well, consumption and agriculture activities will likely pick up ahead of the festive season, said Sitharaman. "You are going to have agricultural activity picking up, people are going to have to purchase things and sooner after that the festival season will commence," she said.