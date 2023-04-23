Financial influencers a growing concern in India, says FM Nirmala Sithraman

During her address, Sitharaman stated that there is currently no proposal to regulate "influencers," but noted that a word of caution is essential. She expressed concerns about the increasing number of Ponzi apps that are offering financial solutions in India and warned citizens to be wary of these schemes.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday addressed the issue of financial influencers in India and warned of the dangers of Ponzi apps offering financial solutions.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun
Apr 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices
Apr 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy
Apr 22, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
During her address, Sitharaman stated that there is currently no proposal to regulate "influencers," but noted that a word of caution is essential. She expressed concerns about the increasing number of Ponzi apps that are offering financial solutions in India and warned citizens to be wary of these schemes.
The Finance Ministry is reportedly working with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to clamp down on these fraudulent apps and protect citizens from financial scams.
With the rise of social media and the growing influence of online personalities, financial influencers have become a topic of concern in India.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!