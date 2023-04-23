English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsFinancial influencers a growing concern in India, says FM Nirmala Sithraman

Financial influencers a growing concern in India, says FM Nirmala Sithraman

Financial influencers a growing concern in India, says FM Nirmala Sithraman
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shivani Bazaz  Apr 23, 2023 1:00:41 PM IST (Published)

During her address, Sitharaman stated that there is currently no proposal to regulate "influencers," but noted that a word of caution is essential. She expressed concerns about the increasing number of Ponzi apps that are offering financial solutions in India and warned citizens to be wary of these schemes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday addressed the issue of financial influencers in India and warned of the dangers of Ponzi apps offering financial solutions.

Recommended Articles

View All
Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Apr 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices

Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices

Apr 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy

Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy

Apr 22, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home

The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


During her address, Sitharaman stated that there is currently no proposal to regulate "influencers," but noted that a word of caution is essential. She expressed concerns about the increasing number of Ponzi apps that are offering financial solutions in India and warned citizens to be wary of these schemes.
The Finance Ministry is reportedly working with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to clamp down on these fraudulent apps and protect citizens from financial scams.
With the rise of social media and the growing influence of online personalities, financial influencers have become a topic of concern in India.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

influencersMinistry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)Nirmala Sitharaman
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X