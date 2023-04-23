Financial influencers a growing concern in India, says FM Nirmala Sithraman

During her address, Sitharaman stated that there is currently no proposal to regulate "influencers," but noted that a word of caution is essential. She expressed concerns about the increasing number of Ponzi apps that are offering financial solutions in India and warned citizens to be wary of these schemes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday addressed the issue of financial influencers in India and warned of the dangers of Ponzi apps offering financial solutions.

The Finance Ministry is reportedly working with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to clamp down on these fraudulent apps and protect citizens from financial scams.

With the rise of social media and the growing influence of online personalities, financial influencers have become a topic of concern in India.