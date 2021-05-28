Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 43rd GST Council meeting, compensation shortfall, tax on COVID equipment on agenda Updated : May 28, 2021 12:53:11 IST The GST Council is likely to discuss the shortfall of GST compensation to states and the lowering of taxes on COVID-19 related products. West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has pushed for "zero-rated tax" on COVID essentials. Today’s GST Council meeting also marks the debut of five new members. Published : May 28, 2021 11:47 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply