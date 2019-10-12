Finance
Nirmala Sitharaman assures support to PMC Bank customers, says concerns will be addressed
Updated : October 12, 2019 05:38 PM IST
The bank was put under "directions" by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month due to weak financial health.
PMC is in bad health allegedly due to its exposure to near-bankrupt realty player HDIL, to which it has loaned over 70 percent of its Rs 9,000 crore in advances.
