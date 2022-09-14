Nifty Bank scales record closing high, comes within 425 pts of lifetime high

By CNBCTV18.com

Banking stocks shrugged off a market-wide sell-off on Wednesday, taking the Nifty Bank to a record closing high, and within 424 points of an its all-time high of October 2021. The record high in the banking index — which has SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank among its 12 constituents — comes amid days after RBI data showed credit growth in the sector surged to the highest in nine years.

Stocks in the banking basket were also in high demand riding on the back of optimistic remarks from managements of SBI and IndusInd Bank. The record high coincided with a record high in SBI shares that made the PSU bank the third Indian lender with a market cap above Rs 5 lakh crore.

Morgan Stanley maintained an 'overweight' rating each on SBI and IndusInd, with target prices of Rs 675 and Rs 1,400 apiece respectively — implying upside potential of 20-21 percent.

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 last week, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said his bank is seeing uniform loan growth across retail segments.

"We have very clear visibility of the demand, which is there, and hopefully going forward, as the busy season kicks in, and of course, already the festival season has kicked, I am quite confident that we will continue to have decent retail growth," he said, exuding confidence that SBI will clock loan growth of 15 percent and above for the year ending March 2023.

SBI's loan growth — a measure of demand for financial institutions — rose to an at least three-year high in the April-June period.

“Smaller banks may probably give you more upside especially the public sector banks largely because they are trading below book, which has been relatively cleaned up... Credit growth is happening and margins will therefore expand. So, for the next 1-2 years, you are going to see fairly good growth," market expert Anand Tandon told CNBC-TV18.

"The problem is that many of them do not have great credit analysis methodologies. Therefore then you are looking back at companies that are going to lend in a sustainable manner and which is why we keep coming back to larger banks,” he said.

Here's a look at the returns some of the Nifty Bank members have given in the recent past:

