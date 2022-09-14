Nifty Bank scales record closing high, comes within 425 pts of lifetime high

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Nifty Bank — which has 12 constituents including SBI, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank — clocked its highest ever close on Wednesday. Here's what's driving gains in the basket.

Banking stocks shrugged off a market-wide sell-off on Wednesday, taking the Nifty Bank to a record closing high, and within 424 points of an its all-time high of October 2021. The record high in the banking index — which has SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank among its 12 constituents — comes amid days after RBI data showed credit growth in the sector surged to the highest in nine years.

Stocks in the banking basket were also in high demand riding on the back of optimistic remarks from managements of SBI and IndusInd Bank.

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 last week, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said his bank is seeing uniform loan growth across retail segments.

"We have very clear visibility of the demand, which is there, and hopefully going forward, as the busy season kicks in, and of course, already the festival season has kicked, I am quite confident that we will continue to have decent retail growth," he said, exuding confidence that SBI will clock loan growth of 15 percent and above for the year ending March 2023.

SBI's loan growth — a measure of demand for financial institutions — rose to an at least three-year high in the April-June period.

