Next GST Council may discuss rate rationalisation and beefing up of IT system

TS Singh Deo, Member, GST Council of Health Minister, Chhattisgarh, has told CNBC-TV18 that important items are pending on the Council's Agenda and it would take up issues of IT system and rate rationalisation'.

He said some important pending issues would come up in the immediate months, and two groups of ministers have been formed. "One on beefing up the IT structure and the second on rate rationalisation where you would see the future implementation of GST," he said.

He said: "More than 70 percent, if not more, income would be from the 12 and 18 percent tax slabs. I would be in favour of abolishing the 5 percent tax slab. Also, in favour of bringing down items under 5 percent slab rate."

He said he favours raising 12 percent to a little higher level and reducing 80 percent to a little lower level "so that the eventually net revenue-neutral rate is reached".

He said many rates should be brought down to zero. "Not many countries have eight tax slab structures. The government must remove the eight slab structure."

Deo said states have been asked to give recommendations on IT systems and the group of ministers has been tasked to weed out non-genuine taxpayers.

Deo said another issue that is likely to come up in meetings is regarding the 14 percent protected income year-on-year revenue protection, which will lapse in June end of 2022. He said no group of ministers has been formed on that yet.