Next GST Council may discuss rate rationalisation and beefing up of IT system

TS Singh Deo, Member, GST Council of Health Minister, Chhattisgarh, has told CNBC-TV18 that important items are pending on the Council's Agenda and it would take up issues of IT system and rate rationalisation'.
He said some important pending issues would come up in the immediate months, and two groups of ministers have been formed. "One on beefing up the IT structure and the second on rate rationalisation where you would see the future implementation of GST," he said.
Deo said the GST compensation window should at least be extended for another five years. "The GST Council needs to have a unanimous proposal sent to Parliament," he said.