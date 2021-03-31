New Umbrella Entity: 5-6 consortiums of banks, global tech giants, fintechs seek licence as deadline ends today

Over two dozen entities -- from across the country's largest banks, global tech giants, e-commerce players, payment companies, fintechs, conglomerates -- are eyeing the license to set up a pan-India umbrella entity for retail payments, that will rival the government-owned National Payments Council of India (NPCI).

Multiple people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18 that at least five or six consortiums, comprising of multiple banks, corporates, fintechs, etc are keenly looking at the New Umbrella Entity (NUE) license as the deadline to apply ends today, March 31.

Global tech giants and Facebook and Google are keenly eyeing this space, and likely to partner with Infibeam Avenue’s SoHum Bharat and Reliance Industries’ digital services unit, Jio Platforms, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.

The second consortium includes Tata Group via its subsidiary Ferbine Private Limited, in which Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Airtel Digital have already bought under 10 percent stake each. E-commerce player Flipkart, as well as Mastercard and PayU are also likely to be part of this consortium, as per two people in the know.

The third consortium includes another global e-commerce giant Amazon, along with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Visa, Pine Labs and BillDesk as partners, according to three industry executives who did not wish to be named.

The fourth consortium includes Paytm, and at least 5 other partners, including Ola via its company Ola Financial. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm founder and CEO had confirmed the development earlier this month, saying, "It (consortium) will include a bank, small finance bank, payments bank, fintech company, tech company, NBFC - one of the most diverse NUE consortiums that we will see."

While Sharma did not disclose the names of the partners, CNBC-TV18 has learnt that IndusInd Bank, Suryodaya Small Finance Bank, PolicyBazaar, Centrum Finance, fintech companies Zeta Pay and Electronic Payment and Services are likely to partner Paytm and Ola for the licence.

The fifth consortium may have India Post Payments Bank, Razorpay, a payment tech firm Financial Software and Systems (FSS), and cloud services firm Zoho, as per people in the know.

Others like US-based FIS and a few other fintech companies are also exploring their options and may apply, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.

Digital transactions have doubled in the last two years, faster than any major country outside China. Reports suggest India’s digital transactions may reach $2 trillion by 2023, presenting a huge opportunity for players.

Currently, all digital transactions are processed by the National Payments Corporation of India, a non-profit, umbrella organisation backed by 54 banks.

These include 17 public sector banks, 17 private banks, 3 foreign banks, 10 co-op banks, and 7 regional rural banks. As of November 2020, the top shareholders of NPCI included Union Bank of India with 9.15 percent, Bank of Baroda with 9.15 percent, PNB 9.15 percent, Canara Bank 8.14 percent, SBI 7.12 percent, Bank of India 7.12 percent, ICICI Bank 7.12 percent, HDFC Bank 7.12 percent, HSBC Ltd 7.12 percent and Citibank with 7.12 percent stake.

As of February 2021, Its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) handled 2,292.90 million transactions, worth Rs 4,25,062.76 crore. It handled about half of India’s nearly retail online transactions, which are expected to double this year. To address the “risk concentration" of only one platform and offer consumers more options, RBI invited private companies to bid for a license to set up a new platform.

The Reserve Bank of India had invited applications to set up the NUE in August last year, setting February 26, 2021, as the last date for applications. RBI guidelines mandate that applicants have at least three years of experience in the payments space, and a minimum paid-up capital of Rs 500 crore to be eligible to apply. The new umbrella entity will be entitled to set up, manage and operate new payment systems in the retail space including ATMs, PoS, Aadhaar-based payments and remittance services. The NUE is expected to develop systems that able to interact and be interoperable to the extent possible with the existing systems operated by NPCI.

Unlike NPCI, the NUE can be a for-profit entity. No single promoter is allowed to have more than 40 percent investment in the capital of the NUE, as per RBI guidelines. The promoter shareholding can be diluted to a minimum of 25 percent after five years of the commencement of business of the umbrella entity. The NUE would be required to maintain a net-worth of Rs 300 crore at all times.

While the RBI has not specified how many licences it will eventually give out for the new umbrella entity, reports indicate at least two licences may be granted- to begin with.