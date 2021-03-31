New Umbrella Entity: 5-6 consortiums of banks, global tech giants, fintechs seek licence as deadline ends today Updated : March 31, 2021 08:31 AM IST The second consortium includes Tata Group via its subsidiary Ferbine Private Ltd, in which Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Airtel Digital have already bought under 10% stake each. The fifth consortium may have India Post Payments Bank, Razorpay, a payment tech firm Financial Software and Systems, and cloud services firm Zoho, as per people in the know. Others like US-based FIS, and a few other fintech companies are also exploring their options and may apply, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. Published : March 31, 2021 08:31 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply