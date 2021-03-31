  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance

New Umbrella Entity: 5-6 consortiums of banks, global tech giants, fintechs seek licence as deadline ends today

Updated : March 31, 2021 08:31 AM IST

The second consortium includes Tata Group via its subsidiary Ferbine Private Ltd, in which Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Airtel Digital have already bought under 10% stake each.
The fifth consortium may have India Post Payments Bank, Razorpay, a payment tech firm Financial Software and Systems, and cloud services firm Zoho, as per people in the know.
Others like US-based FIS, and a few other fintech companies are also exploring their options and may apply, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.
New Umbrella Entity: 5-6 consortiums of banks, global tech giants, fintechs seek licence as deadline ends today
Published : March 31, 2021 08:31 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Here's how income tax rules will change from April 1

Here's how income tax rules will change from April 1

Saudi private sector to invest $1.3 trillion in diversification by 2030: Crown Prince

Saudi private sector to invest $1.3 trillion in diversification by 2030: Crown Prince

March GST collection expected to be highest at Rs 1.25 lakh crore

March GST collection expected to be highest at Rs 1.25 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement