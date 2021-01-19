  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

New regulatory regimes to fast forward health insurance under COVID-19

Updated : January 19, 2021 04:16 PM IST

There is a growing concern about the effects of the ongoing pandemic on not only our physical or emotional wellbeing but also our finances.
The economic slowdown and subsequent fear of job losses could also affect the decisions of many to seek medical care.
New regulatory regimes to fast forward health insurance under COVID-19

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records lowest daily new cases in 7 months; COVID-19 tally at 1.06 cr

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records lowest daily new cases in 7 months; COVID-19 tally at 1.06 cr

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

MEA to provide 8.1 lakh COVAXIN doses for free to these 7 countries

MEA to provide 8.1 lakh COVAXIN doses for free to these 7 countries

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement