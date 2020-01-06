Economy
New provision will make trustees liable for violations committed by charity trusts, says report
Updated : January 06, 2020 02:31 PM IST
The new provisions will allow authorities to take action if there’s a breach of objectives governing registered charitable trusts.
The government is seeking suggestions to end the current tax exemption enjoyed by only a limited number of charitable institutions based on the year of their establishment.
