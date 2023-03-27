Shadow banks in India won't be impacted by new mutual funds rules: GreenEdge Wealth Svcs

The Indian Parliament passed the Finance Bill 2023 with 64 amendments on Friday. The Bill includes the amendments that seek the withdrawal of long-term tax benefits on certain categories of debt mutual funds and other tax proposals for FY 2023-24. Digant Haria, Co-Founder of GreenEdge Wealth Services stated that the recent regulations will not affect NBFCs, or shadow banks as they are known, much.

Haria reasons that no NBFC has more than 10 percent borrowing from mutual funds, and most mutual fund borrowings are at 3-5 percent. Therefore, the ruling on mutual funds is unlikely to have a significant effect on NBFCs.

“Nobody in the market has more than 10 percent of their borrowings which come from mutual funds, most of them are between 3 to 5 percent. So actually, I would say that whatever has happened over the weekend, the change in regulations, they actually have no impact on NBFCs,” he said.

It is noteworthy that between 2018 and 2020 lot of mutual funds cut down their exposure very ruthlessly to the NBFC sector and they have been investing more and more in G-Secs and corporate bonds or something like that.

Haria stated that Mahindra Finance, L&T Finance, and Bajaj Finance, are the only three NBFCs that have a slightly larger exposure to the absolute amounts of Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 8,000 crore and these big groups can really take borrow from the banks and go ahead with their routine growth strategies.

Talking about Bajaj Finance, Haria mentioned that Bajaj Finance's growth momentum is seeing a slowdown, and management shuffling is an issue for Bajaj Finance investors. Bajaj Finance can see more downside if the market corrects.

He said, “Bajaj Finance as a stock is still expensive, and unless it can grow at say 30 percent or so I think the stock remains in that Rs 5,500 to 6,500 range, ballpark and if the markets correct you will see more correction in these pockets.”

Haria added within all the financial pockets, vehicle finance, and microfinance are the bright spot. “So if somebody is looking for a bottom-up idea, I think these are two sectors where the macro trends of the sector itself are doing well. So the good players in these sectors will typically do very well,” he said.