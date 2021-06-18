New IT portal and glitches: FinMin to look into key issues with Infosys on June 22 meeting

Home

    During the meeting, the Infosys team will answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the portal, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) was quoted as saying in news agency PTI report.

    The Finance Ministry is planning to look into key issues regarding the new Income Tax (I-T) portal with Infosys on June 22 meeting. The meeting will also be attended by members from ICAI, auditors, consultants and taxpayers.
    The government as well as the Income Tax Department have said the portal was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly.
    However, users have complained of technical issues on the site from the very first day. Taxpayers are unable to view past e-filed returns and many features/ facilities continue to be marked 'coming soon'.
    As a result, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked Infosys — the vendor which created the portal — and its Chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix the technical glitches.
    Replying to the tweet, Nilekani had said Infosys is working to fix the glitches.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria for more details
    (Edited by : Anshul)
