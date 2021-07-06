New demat accounts jump to record high in FY21, say digital brokers

In a year marked by COVID-led uncertainties, many people are exploring additional sources of income and the need to diversify their investment portfolios beyond traditional financial instruments.

According to Ravi Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Upstox, this has resulted in a sharp increase in equity participation, particularly among millennials, which can be attributed to easy access to information via the internet, various investing tools, higher levels of financial knowledge, and advanced technologies.

Kumar added that Upstox's market share increased considerably from 5% a year ago to 11.3 percent now, citing recent trends.

“At Upstox, customer onboarding grew 3x in FY21. Around 40 percent of the total customer base was from states like Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh and more than 80 percent of the total customer base was in the age group of 18–36 years. Also, over 80 percent of the total customer base was from Tier 2 and 3. Additionally, maximum first-time investors from Tier 2 cities like Jaipur, Aurangabad, and Warangal and Tier 3 cities like Karimnagar, Rangareddy, and Ahmednagar were witnessed,” he added.

Talking in general, Kumar pointed out that the majority of accounts have been opened by digital brokers recently and market share has shifted from traditional to online brokers.

“In recent years, technological interventions have brought a paradigm shift in the way people invest. And, to add to it, the pandemic has given a hard push towards digitisation. Digital onboarding of clients, along with a wide untapped market in the retail sector, favourable demographics, growing financial literacy, and increasing smartphone and internet penetration have enabled fast growth across the brokerage industry,” he said.

New-age brokers cater to the tech-savvy DIY (Do It Yourself) population that are looking for easy-to-use and hassle-free trading/investing platforms. Today, new-age brokers are not only creating solutions to attract the young audience but also focusing on educating them on markets and investing.

Further, as Tejas Khoday, Co-Founder and CEO, FYERS said, features like easy on-boarding process through e-KYC, Demat Account without a POA, and integration of various investment avenues in one place (stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, currencies and commodities derivatives, IPOs, etc.) have attracted people towards digital brokers.

“At FYERS too, we witnessed a surge in DEMAT Account opening and trading activity. Our customer base has grown by 3X in the last 12 months to 1,00,000 customers ( v/s 30,000 during March 2020),” Khoday stressed.

According to him, the biggest trend that led to increased participation in stock markets is the fear of losing jobs in COVID-19 and the continued work from home (WFH) scenario which allowed the working population to explore trading from the comfort and privacy of their homes.

“Few tech-focused brokers that were already good with technology were able to reap the benefits by attracting the young and first-time investing crowd. However, many small and medium-sized traditional brokerages were forced to either shut down or revisit their business model by adopting the latest technologies and increase transparency to remain relevant,” he said.

Further, SEBI's peak margins regulations struck a big blow to traditional brokerages that were known for giving massive intraday leverage to retail investors.

“Other regulations by SEBI such as the new pledge mechanism have helped retail investors immensely by preventing brokerages from pledging clients' holdings without their knowledge or authorization to provide additional margins using collaterals,” Khoday said.

From a customer/investor behaviour perspective, he stressed that it was encouraging to see people from Tier 2 markets also joining the bandwagon and taking charge of their investments early on by learning about personal finance, markets, and investing in various avenues.

"Undoubtedly, it was a landmark year for the brokerage sector in general and new-age brokers in particular," he added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.