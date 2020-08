The net equity outflow for the month of July stood at Rs 3,845.4 crore against inflow of Rs 225.3 crore (MoM), data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows.

As per the data, the hybrid fund outflow stood at Rs 7,302 crore against Rs 355.8 crore inflow.

The liquid fund inflow came in at Rs 14,055 crore, while ETF inflow came in at Rs 13,125.6 crore.

The mutual fund industry recorded total assets under management (AUM) of Rs 27.1 lakh crore in July, higher than Rs 25.5 lakh crore in June.