The total assets under management have reduced to Rs 26.86 lakh crore, as against Rs 27.50 lakh crore (MoM) in September, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said on Thursday.

The net equity outflow stood at Rs 1,009 crore versus Rs 4,029 crore outflow (MoM), while the hybrid fund outflow came in at Rs 4,219 crore.

In September this year, except large and mid-cap, focused and sectoral categories, all the other equity categories witnessed net outflow.

Among fixed-income securities, liquid schemes saw a pull-out of Rs 65,952 crore, ultra-short duration funds (Rs 4,867 crore) and money market (Rs 4,857 crore).

Total debt scheme outflow came in at Rs 51,962 crore versus an outflow of Rs 3,908 crore (MoM). ETF inflows stood at Rs 3,515 crore versus inflow of Rs 1,722 crore (MoM) and credit risk outflow came in at Rs 539.5 crore versus Rs 554 outflow (MoM).

Additionally, this is for the first time in this financial year that ELSS schemes saw outflows. ELSS saw an outflow worth Rs 38.87 crore.

Corporate bond fund inflow stood at Rs 717 crore versus Rs 1,955 crore inflow (MoM).