Net direct tax collections for FY 2021-22 rise over 74% to Rs 5.70 crore

The figures of direct tax collections for the financial year 2021-22, as of September 22 show that net collections are at Rs 5,70,568 crore, compared to Rs 3,27,174 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year i.e FY 2020-21, representing an increase of 74.4 percent, Ministry of Finance said in a statement today.

"The net collection (as of September 22) in FY 2021-22 has registered a growth of 27 percent over FY 2019-20 when the net collection was Rs 4,48,976 crore," it said.

The net direct tax collection of Rs 5,70,568 crore include Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 3,02,975 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Security Transaction Tax(STT) at Rs 2,67,593 crore (net of refund), Ministry of Finance said.