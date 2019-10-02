Finance
Net banking restored at private banks, RBI says nothing to worry about
Updated : October 02, 2019 11:15 AM IST
Thousands of customers of these private sector banks complained on Tuesday that their online transactions failed despite multiple attempts.
Unfortunately, the widespread disruption came at a time when there is already panic among customers due to the recent suspension of PMC Bank's operations by the Reserve Bank of India.
RBI clarified that there was no alarming situation in the Indian banking system and that the sector was safe and stable.
