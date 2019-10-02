#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Net banking restored at private banks, RBI says nothing to worry about

Updated : October 02, 2019 11:15 AM IST

Thousands of customers of these private sector banks complained on Tuesday that their online transactions failed despite multiple attempts.
Unfortunately, the widespread disruption came at a time when there is already panic among customers due to the recent suspension of PMC Bank's operations by the Reserve Bank of India.
RBI clarified that there was no alarming situation in the Indian banking system and that the sector was safe and stable.
Net banking restored at private banks, RBI says nothing to worry about
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

BJP announces 1st list of candidates for Maharashtra; Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South West: Check out the full list

BJP announces 1st list of candidates for Maharashtra; Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South West: Check out the full list

Samsung Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins on Friday

Samsung Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins on Friday

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV