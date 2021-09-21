Need to add credit costs on account of Vodafone Idea: IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank will need to add credit costs on account of Vodafone Idea, Sumant Kathpalia, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

Last week when the telecom reliefs were announced Vodafone Idea share price rallied 14 percent; but IndusInd Bank was also circuit up at 10 percent; with investors relieved.

The bank has an exposure of Rs 3,500 crore to Vodafone Idea which works to 1.65 percent of its total loans. Meanwhile, CLSA raised the target price on IndusInd stock to Rs 1,250, which works to a little over 2 times the FY22 book.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sumant Kathpalia, MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank said it will need to add credit costs on account of Vodafone Idea.

“Our credit cost would be around 160-190 bps this year and we need to add 60-70 bps for the Vodafone credit cost. We will continue to provide for it, we will take an extra provision and it's an accounting entry. It's not a loss and we can reverse it by Q4,” Kathpalia said.

“In our assessment, nothing has changed. There have been positive developments in the economy because of structural reforms which have happened. And let's wait for the announcement from the promoters as well as Vodafone Idea Group. And we will then take a course of action,” he said.

On business, Kathpalia said, “In August we had a gross collection of 110 percent and a net collection efficiency ratio of 97.5 percent. Microfinance will come back and bounce back much stronger in the second half of the year as the fear of the third wave of COVID-19 stalls a bit.”

He further said that the bank is seeing robust growth in the car loan market and the used car segment is seeing fantastic growth.

“We will do a double-digit and our projections for the two year period does not change to 16 to 18 percent,” said Kathpalia.

For the entire management interview, watch the video