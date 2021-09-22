Need for Gender Equality in Investment Decision Making

The history of humankind has always shown that Empires were being built and managed by men. Men would be key decision makers on how to rule the country, expand its borders, who to go to war with and how to sustainably grow the kingdom. This patriarchal tradition has come down generations and now that there are no kingdoms, it is the men who run countries and so its finances. Developed world as we call it, still prefers to have male leaders and very few outliers like Margaret Thatcher, Angela Merkel, Kamala Harris have proven that the women clan is meant for much more….Why forget our very own first female finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman or Indira Gandhi our first woman Prime Minister?

We are in a progressive society, but whenever I happen to read words like Gender Diversity and Inclusion, they irk me as a woman. Why should there be a conscious drive to include women in organizations, government, political parties, and positions of strength? This is mostly because women have historically displayed characteristics of standing by the decisions taken by their other halves.

Men had an edge in past by virtue of access to information, but 21st century digital access has made information access equally available to most women nullifying the edge that men had in the past.

Hence, I firmly believe that women need to take charge of their financial wellbeing, as decision making is what they are used to, in their daily lives.

Here are some simple guiding principles towards the goal of financial independence and wealth creation -

Don’t hold cash in your cupboards…as that cannot multiply!

Visit a bank branch at least once a week for transactions

Invest in FDs or post office savings schemes to start with

Create a pool of money towards gifting your children from your side, by investing that money in 5 stocks you like on a monthly basis

Spend time on social media groups that work like an information source to help you learn from others’ experiences in managing money

Don’t worry about putting capital to risk, as it is part of the process of growing wealth

Assess how much of the savings you can put up towards a calculated risk and invest that in mutual funds

Remember debt investments are as risky as equity investments…don’t let anyone tell you otherwise

Be responsible for your decisions but monitor all investments at least once a week

Be disciplined about booking profits at regular intervals

Women are great cooks but the World’s best chefs are men. The reason for this is men have always been open to the idea of exploring and gaining different skills that complement the field they intend to master. I live by example and can only highlight that my journey to being a successful Chief Investment Officer for a large Family Office in India was not easy. But with willingness to learn and sharpening ones understanding as you go along is the only answer to financial freedom. It’s time we up our Financial Quotient.