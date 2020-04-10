  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 4% higher led by auto, financial stocks
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Oil prices rebound as traders await OPEC meeting
Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 76.28 against dollar
NBFCs to face liquidity pressure on lack of clarity on RBI's moratorium, poor collection: Crisil

Updated : April 10, 2020 01:57 PM IST

In order to tide over any liquidity stress caused by the impact of coronavirus, RBI had announced a relief package which included a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020.
According to a report by Crisil, NBFCs face a double whammy because they are offering moratorium to customers despite not getting one themselves from their lender-banks.
