Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have now sought certain reliefs from the regulator to help ease their liquidity position after several measures announced by the government and the Reserve Bank have yet to show results in improving the liquidity scenario.

Key executives from two NBFCs told CNBC-TV18 that they have approached the Reserve Bank of India to allow for relief in the calculation of Tier 2 capital under the Capital Adequacy Norms.

Tier 2 capital includes undisclosed reserves, revaluation reserves, general provisions and loss reserves, hybrid capital instruments, subordinated debt, and investment reserve account.

As per a letter accessed by CNBC-TV18, the NBFC body Finance Industry Development Council has requested RBI to double the ceiling of 1.25 percent for standard assets provisioning currently permitted for calculation of Tier 2 capital adequacy to 2.50 percent.

Simply put, this would imply that NBFCs can recognise a larger portion of the money they have set aside for standard assets- that is assets that are not in default or overdue-in calculating their overall capital ratio to meet regulatory norms.

While banks are required to set aside only 40 basis points, or 0.40 percent of the capital for standard loans, NBFCs typically set aside a higher sum. This is because NBFCs have moved to the IndAS standard of reporting, which is the Indian equivalent of the International Financial Reporting Standards, and provisioning in IndAS is more dynamic, based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model.

NBFCs have also proposed that RBI permit provisions made for overdue assets to be used for the purpose of calculating Tier II capital, one of the NBFC executives quoted earlier said.

“In respect of stage 2 assets (31-90 days overdue) that are delinquent but not classified as NPA, ECL provisions are invariably much higher (on an average 2 percent) than the comparable 0.40 percent standard asset provisions as applicable under the RBI IRAC norms (for banks). Hence, NBFCs are not only required to make higher provisions under ECL but are also denied the benefit of treating this provision as Tier II, which is available under the IRAC norms” NBFCs letter to RBI read.

RBI requires banks and NBFCs to maintain a minimum level of CRAR or Capital to Risk Assets Ratio. While banks are required to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio or CRAR of 9 percent, NBFCs are required to hold a minimum CRAR of 15 percent with 10 percent Tier 1 capital and remaining in Tier 2, as per RBI norms.

The third request, as per industry executives who requested to not be quoted, is to allow NBFCs to utilise reserves to make additional provision for COVID19.

“While NBFCs would create normal ECL provisions out of their current year profits, we urge upon RBI to consider, as a one-time measure, to allow NBFCs to draw-down from their Reserves including those also created under section 45-IC of the RBI Act and adjust towards additional ECL provision requirement, in excess of provision calculated as per normal Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD). This will enable the NBFCs to shore-up their balance sheet strength by reporting a more fortified ECL provision cover against their likely increase in delinquent loans and remain eligible to access equity/debt capital when situation normalizes” NBFCs said in their letter to RBI.