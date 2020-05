Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have requested the banking regulator to provide more concessions to the industry, which has benefited little from the measures announced so far, said two people who attended a meeting between NBFC representatives and RBI today.

“The April 17 circular of RBI has asked us to provide 10 percent provisioning for all accounts which are overdue and where the standstill clause has been applied. From our side, the request is that one day overdue is maybe too harsh, because a few days delay, especially in retail, is a common occurrence. We have asked if they can look at a situation of 0-30 days of overdue accounts being excluded from this additional provisioning,” said one of the heads of a large NBFC present in the meeting.

NBFCs have sought this relief immediately as accounts for the quarter ending March have to be closed soon, and the additional provisioning would have to be made for all overdue accounts that are under the moratorium.

Another person who was part of the meeting told CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity that NBFCs have also requested a one-time restructuring of loans with downgrading the asset classification, similar to the relief sought by banks in their meeting with RBI over the weekend.

“More than 80 percent of our retail borrowers have sought moratorium relief, but we are not getting relief on the other end from our lenders. More than an extension of the moratorium, we instead want RBI to allow restructuring of these accounts so we can decide who we want to give the relief to, etc- or retail borrowers are going to be very severely impacted, and there are bound to be defaults,” said one of the persons aware of the discussions.

“We are probably looking at 3 months or longer, at the very least, before activity resumes, so without rescheduling loans, what we will end up with is an army of bad loans in retail,” one of the people quoted earlier added.

These comments were made at a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India Governor, Deputy Governors and other senior officers of RBI with NBFCs, NBFC-MFIs and Mutual Funds.

“The Governor acknowledged the critical role NBFCs, including MFIs, play in delivering last mile credit, and the importance of Mutual Funds in financial intermediation,” said a statement from RBI after this meeting.

Among issues discussed were “Availability of liquidity from banks and other financial institutions; Post lockdown strategies for the supply of credit, including working capital, to MSMEs, traders and bottom of pyramid customers in semi-urban, rural and urban areas; Implementation of three months moratorium on repayment of loan installments announced by the RBI; and strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms,” the statement from RBI said.

“The Governor again said that these are extraordinary circumstances, if there is really the realisation that these are indeed extraordinary circumstances, then I guess the solutions also need to be extraordinary,” said the head of another Mumbai based NBFC.

NBFCs have also sought larger refinancing support from financial institutions like SIDBI, which was recently allocated Rs 15,000 cr from RBI for refinancing support to MSMEs via NBFCs and MFIs. In addition, NBFCs have also sought a longer repayment tenor of loans via SIDBI, say up to three years, instead of one-year repayment announced by SIDBI, said one of the people quoted earlier.