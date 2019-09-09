Economy
NBFCs, HFCs face growth headwinds, says Ind-Ra report; sector outlook cut to negative
Updated : September 09, 2019 02:18 PM IST
With demand remaining subdued, NBFCs’ ability to partially pass on the increase in funding cost to retail borrowers would remain constrained, says report.
Due to the liquidity pressure, NBFCs also had to increasingly rely on alternate measures to generate liquidity, including through asset sales.
