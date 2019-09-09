#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Economy

NBFCs, HFCs face growth headwinds, says Ind-Ra report; sector outlook cut to negative

Updated : September 09, 2019 02:18 PM IST

With demand remaining subdued, NBFCs’ ability to partially pass on the increase in funding cost to retail borrowers would remain constrained, says report.
Due to the liquidity pressure, NBFCs also had to increasingly rely on alternate measures to generate liquidity, including through asset sales.
NBFCs, HFCs face growth headwinds, says Ind-Ra report; sector outlook cut to negative
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV