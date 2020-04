India’s shadow lenders fear that the ongoing liquidity crisis may soon turn into a solvency crisis if they are not provided support.

“From an NBFC perspective, the biggest problem today is liquidity,” said Vishal Kampani, Co-Chairman of CII National Committee on Financial Markets and Managing Director of JM Financial.

It's a double whammy for India’s non-banking finance companies. While on one hand, their collections from borrowers have been impacted because of the COVID-19 related lockdown, on the other, they have also provided RBI’s three-month moratorium relief to several of their customers. All this time, there is no relief on their own repayment to their lenders- banks, mutual funds, markets, etc. Simply put, the inflows have reduced, but the outflows continue at the same pace.

”All lending has come to a standstill, and there are significant challenges that the financial sector is going to face over the next six months to a year,” said Kampani, adding that “each and every window (for borrowing) is practically shut.”

The Reserve Bank attempted to help them by providing a Rs 50,000 crore liquidity lifeline at cheap repo rates of 4.4 percent under the second tranche of the Targeted Long Term Repo Operation, or TLTRO 2.0. Sure, you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink. Banks, already sitting on excess liquidity of over Rs 7.5 lakh crores, barely borrowed half of the Rs 25,000 crore offered by the RBI in the first set of TLTRO 2.0 auctions. Why?

“Some bankers have come on record to say that they suspect NPAs will rise...And what they are seeking from the government is if it can provide a guarantee for the loans they grant during this period, then probably they will be able to overcome their risk aversion. Otherwise, these are the banks who are taken to the cleaners when NPAs rise and asked as to why they didn’t exercise proper due diligence,” explained Sanjay Chamria, VC & MD, Magma Fincorp.

“RBI will need to open up a direct line for NBFCs, we have tried TLTRO and tried working with banks, but this a very large crisis,” said Kampani.

Abhimanyu Munjal, MD & CEO of Hero Fincorp, said “ The problem is that we have entered this crisis with a 10 percent NPA in the whole banking and NBFC sector. The moratorium is one such measure that has helped lending institutions to take care and elongate the NPA cycle.”

“The question is what’s next, what’s after the moratorium. The moratorium gets over in June, and suddenly in June businesses won't return to normal,” Munjal said. “The industry ask is, an extension of the moratorium, two- the ability to restructure loans keeping in mind the cash flows of MSMEs so that it does not become an asset quality issue,” he added.

The Hero Fincorp MD says incremental bad loans could be 7-10 percent by the end of the COVID-19 crisis, so the industry needs to worry about what happens after this moratorium.