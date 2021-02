Stressed assets of non-banking financial services companies (NBFCs) are expected to reach Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh crore, or 6.0-7.5 percent of the asset under management (AUM) by the end of the financial year 2021, according to credit rating agency Crisil.

However, the one-time Covid-19 restructuring window and MSME restructuring scheme will limit the reported gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of the NBFC, Crisil said.

It noted that unlike previous crises, current challenges on account of COVID-19 impacted almost all NBFC asset segments.

Stressed asset estimates across segments for NBFCs