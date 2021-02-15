  • SENSEX
NBFC body seeks relaxations in proposed scale-based regulation

Updated : February 15, 2021 12:30 PM IST

FIDC has sought a road-map for larger NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) category to convert into universal banks, as well as flexibility in deposit acceptance, setting up of subsidiaries overseas and so on.
FIDC has also requested RBI to consider a refinancing arrangement to provide smooth fund flow to small and medium NBFCs, and reduce their dependence on the banking system.
