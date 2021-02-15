NBFC body seeks relaxations in proposed scale-based regulation

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have sought relaxations in the new scale-based regulatory guidelines proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as well as some of the benefits available to banks.

In a letter addressed to RBI, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) has sought a road-map for larger NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) category to convert into universal banks, as well as flexibility in deposit acceptance, setting up of subsidiaries overseas and so on.

For the middle layer NBFCs, (NBFC-ML), the industry body has emphasised on the need for special focus on the availability of funds, as they continue to face challenges on this front.

RBI has proposed to increase the net owned funds (NOF) for base layer NBFCs (NBFC-BL) to Rs 20 crore from Rs 2 crore currently. FIDC said this move would severely hurt small NBFCs in Tier 3 to 5 cities, especially who would not be able to meet the requirement even over a three-year timeframe.

The self-regulated NBFC body has suggested that RBI increase the NOF requirement gradually to Rs 10 crores over a five year period.

As for the bad loan recognition norms, FIDC has suggested that the cycle should be brought down from 180 days to 90 days for NBFC-BLs over a 3-4 year period to cushion the impact.

“The NBFC-BLs operate in niche micro-markets and render a very crucial service of reaching out credit to vulnerable, un-served and under-served segments where the borrowers have erratic income flows and therefore need to be provided support in helping them undergo such significant changes in regulations,” FIDC said in its letter.

“While the need for a revision in the regulatory framework of NBFCs based on size is the need of the hour, and is aimed at encouraging healthy growth of the sector, it is equally important to facilitate long term development,” the letter said.

The key to such a step, the industry body said, is to ensure that NBFCs are also given some of the benefits associated with having a harmonised regulatory framework with that for banks. This includes benefits in taxation and recovery related matters, etc.

FIDC has also requested RBI to consider a refinancing arrangement to provide smooth fund flow to small and medium NBFCs, and reduce their dependence on the banking system.

Last month, RBI came out with a discussion paper on a regulatory and supervisory framework of NBFCs based on a four-layered structure — the base layer (NBFC-BL), middle layer (NBFC-ML), upper layer (NBFC-UL) and the top layer.