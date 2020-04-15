  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

Navigating the COVID-19 crisis: Avoiding debt defaults and insolvencies as a ‘new normal’ emerges

Updated : April 15, 2020 08:27 PM IST

India was already in the throes of a slowdown when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and now the country faces a period of significant economic disruption as the country locks down to slow the spread of the virus.
Loan deferment and interest moratoriums represent a good start, but the situation necessitates deep structural solutions.
Navigating the COVID-19 crisis: Avoiding debt defaults and insolvencies as a ‘new normal’ emerges

You May Also Like

Wipro likely to get new CEO in Q1

Wipro likely to get new CEO in Q1

India approaching a dangerous period in fight against coronavirus, says National Institute of Epidemiology

India approaching a dangerous period in fight against coronavirus, says National Institute of Epidemiology

Coronavirus: UPSC chairman, members to forego 30% of basic pay for 1 year

Coronavirus: UPSC chairman, members to forego 30% of basic pay for 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement