National Pension Scheme, Atal Pension Yojana subscribers cross 1.35 crore in FY23

With cumulative enrollment of over 10 lakh subscribers, NPS private sector- comprising NPS All Citizen and NPS Corporate- accounted for about 60 percent, the fund regulator said.
The total enrollments under various schemes under National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) have crossed 1.35 crore during financial year 2022-23, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a statement on Thursday. With cumulative enrollment of over 10 lakh subscribers, NPS private sector- comprising NPS All Citizen and NPS Corporate- accounted for about 60 percent, the fund regulator said.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets
Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps
Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The number of subscriber enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was 119.31 lakh, it said.
Here are the number of subscriber enrollments in various schemes under National Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana (in Lakh):
|Sector
|Enrolments during FY 2022-23 (period 01/Apr/22 to 31/Mar/23)
|Central Govt. (Incl. CAB)
|1,28,337
|State Govt. (Incl. SAB)
|5,34817
|Corporate
|1,53,651
|All Citizen of India
|8,46587
|APY
|1,19,31,385
|Total
|1,35,94,777
NPS is a government-run investment scheme that gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes.
NPS offers two kinds of accounts — Tier 1 and Tier 2 — for instruments including government bonds, equity market, and corporate debt. While the Tier 1 NPS account is strictly a pension account, the Tier 2 account — known as an investment account — is voluntary savings account associated with the Pension Regulatory Authority of India (PRAN).
APY, on the other hand, is a guaranteed pension scheme for Indians that focuses primarily on those working in the unorganised sector. Under this, an investor receives a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month from the age of 60 years, depending upon his/her contribution.
The same pension is paid to the subscriber's spouse after the subscriber's demise, and on the demise of both the subscriber and spouse, the pension wealth accumulated till age 60 of the subscriber is returned to the nominee.
The contribution to the scheme can be made monthly/quarterly/half yearly basis.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!