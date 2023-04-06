English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsNational Pension Scheme, Atal Pension Yojana subscribers cross 1.35 crore in FY23

National Pension Scheme, Atal Pension Yojana subscribers cross 1.35 crore in FY23

National Pension Scheme, Atal Pension Yojana subscribers cross 1.35 crore in FY23
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Apr 6, 2023 5:02:02 PM IST (Published)

With cumulative enrollment of over 10 lakh subscribers, NPS private sector- comprising NPS All Citizen and NPS Corporate- accounted for about 60 percent, the fund regulator said.

The total enrollments under various schemes under National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) have crossed 1.35 crore during financial year 2022-23, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a statement on Thursday. With cumulative enrollment of over 10 lakh subscribers, NPS private sector- comprising NPS All Citizen and NPS Corporate- accounted for about 60 percent, the fund regulator said.

Recommended Articles

View All
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets

RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets

Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps

Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps

Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means

RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means

Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The number of subscriber enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was 119.31 lakh, it said.
Here are the number of subscriber enrollments in various schemes under National Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana (in Lakh):
SectorEnrolments during FY 2022-23 (period 01/Apr/22 to 31/Mar/23)
Central Govt. (Incl. CAB)1,28,337
State Govt. (Incl. SAB)5,34817
Corporate1,53,651
All Citizen of India8,46587
APY1,19,31,385
Total1,35,94,777
NPS is a government-run investment scheme that gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes.
NPS offers two kinds of accounts — Tier 1 and Tier 2 — for instruments including government bonds, equity market, and corporate debt. While the Tier 1 NPS account is strictly a pension account, the Tier 2 account — known as an investment account — is voluntary savings account associated with the Pension Regulatory Authority of India (PRAN).
APY, on the other hand, is a guaranteed pension scheme for Indians that focuses primarily on those working in the unorganised sector. Under this, an investor receives a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month from the age of 60 years, depending upon his/her contribution.
The same pension is paid to the subscriber's spouse after the subscriber's demise, and on the demise of both the subscriber and spouse, the pension wealth accumulated till age 60 of the subscriber is returned to the nominee.
The contribution to the scheme can be made monthly/quarterly/half yearly basis.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Atal Pension YojanaNPSPFRDA

Previous Article

General insurance industry premium grows 16% In FY23

Next Article

Muthoot Finance announces dividend of Rs 22 per share, stock gains for seventh day in a row

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X