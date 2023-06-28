CNBC TV18
homefinance NewsNational Insurance Awareness Day 2023: A look at recent regulatory moves to boost this investment avenue

Read Time5 Min Read
By Anshul  Jun 28, 2023 9:14:25 AM IST (Published)

While insurance companies run advertisement campaigns on the National Insurance Awareness Day — celebrated on June 28 every year — the origin of this day remains a mystery. Read this to understand the importance of insurance.

National Insurance Awareness Day is celebrated on June 28 every year in India to make people aware of the benefits of investing in an insurance plan. The day also serves as a reminder to people to check if all their insurance payments (or renewals) are up to date. While insurance companies run advertisement campaigns on the National Insurance Awareness Day, the origin of this day remains a mystery.

Importance of insurance


Insurance is an assurance against uncertainty. It reduces the effect of loss caused by certain kinds of risk. Buying insurance early in life is advisable as it becomes a more expensive proposition as one grows older.

