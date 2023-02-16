English
National Financial Information Registry implementation will require many legislative changes, says expert
finance | Feb 16, 2023 9:51 PM IST

National Financial Information Registry implementation will require many legislative changes, says expert

By Latha Venkatesh   Feb 16, 2023 9:51 PM IST (Published)
The National Financial Information Registry (NFIR) can contain credit and non-credit information, ie, all financial information of any company or borrower. In short the government and lenders can get a 360-degree perspective of a borrower. This also helps the government make good macro policies. Also the data will not be shared without the permission of the borrowing company or person.

The Union Budget presented on February 1 stated that the government will create a National Financial Information Registry (NFIR). Now this can be as revolutionary as the creation of Aadhaar.

So, what is NFIR? One can think of NFIR as a 10x version of, say a CIBIL.
CIBIL, or any credit information company, has all the credit information of an individual borrower or a company based on which banks can give more loans to the borrower. However CIBIL doesn't have information on bonds, inter-corporate deposits, cash balances etc.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2018 had mooted the idea of a Public Credit Registry (PCR), which will be a state-owned entity with all the credit information of a borrower and these include loans, repayment history, bonds, ECBs, bank balances etc. However this registry is still in the draft stage.
Meanwhile the government has proposed the NFIR which can contain credit and non-credit information, ie, all financial information of any company or borrower. RBI, banks, NBFCs, insurance companies can give data on credit or loans, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) can provide data on corporate balancesheet, SEBI can provide promoter and shareholding data, the GSTN can give GST data, tax departments like CBIC and CBDT can give tax history, the CERSAI or the Central Registry Of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction And Security Interest can give data on securitised assets.
In short the government and lenders can get a 360-degree perspective of a borrower. This also helps the government make good macro policies. Also the data will not be given without the permission of the borrowing company or person.
Sudarshan Sen, Former ED of RBI, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, said that a lot of legislative changes are required for data integration in NFIR.
“A lot of legislative changes will be needed to enable some of these agencies to give data and mesh with the proposed database of the NFIR because the scope of information in NFIR goes beyond just credit and includes other kind of financial information,” Sen said.
Sen added that this is a mega project and will have to be implemented in stages.
Watch video for entire discussion.
