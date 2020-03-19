  • SENSEX
Narendra Modi-led ACC transfers 8 executive directors of state-run banks

Updated : March 19, 2020 04:58 PM IST

Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director (ED) of United Bank of India (UBI) has been appointed as ED, Punjab National Bank (PNB) until September 19, 2021.
Ajit Kumar Das, ED, UBI was appointed as ED, Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) until his superannuation on March 31, 2021. He will preside over Govind N Dongre, it said.
Ajay K Khurana, ED, Syndicate Bank has been appointed as ED, Bank of Baroda until September 19, 2021.
