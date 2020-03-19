Narendra Modi-led ACC transfers 8 executive directors of state-run banks

The Centre has transferred eight executive directors of state-run banks with effect from the financial year beginning April 1, according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposals of the Department of Financial Services on Wednesday.

Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director (ED) of United Bank of India (UBI) has been appointed as ED, Punjab National Bank (PNB) until September 19, 2021; and Vijay Dube, ED, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) appointed as ED of PNB until October 31, 2021, according to the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Ajit Kumar Das, ED, UBI was appointed as ED, Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) until his superannuation on March 31, 2021. He will preside over Govind N Dongre, it said.

Birupaksha Mishra, ED, Corporation Bank was appointed as ED, UBI until his superannuation on January 31, 2021; and Krishnan S, ED, Syndicate Bank was appointed as ED, Canara Bank until October 31, 2020, the order said.

Ajay K Khurana, ED, Syndicate Bank has been appointed as ED, Bank of Baroda until September 19, 2021; and K Ramachandran, ED, Allahabad Bank was appointed as ED, Indian Bank until June 30, 2021, it said.