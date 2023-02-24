English
Nandan Nilekani says everybody appreciates India's progress, talks about NPCI Global
Feb 24, 2023

Nandan Nilekani says everybody appreciates India's progress, talks about NPCI Global

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   Feb 24, 2023
Infosys co-founder and non-executive chairman said he had set up NPCI Global, which NPCI is trying to take global and has three advantages.

Nandan Nilekani, co-chair of G20's Digital Task Force, on Friday said everybody has appreciated India's progress and talked about Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment facility going global.

The Infosys co-founder and non-executive chairman said he had set up NPCI Global and has three advantages. Nilekani serves as an honorary adviser to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on innovation and public policy, which runs the UPI digital pipeline.
First, Nilekani said, "One is you can do cross-border remittance. So the example of India-Singapore is cross border. So an Indian working on an oil rig in Singapore can send money in real time to his family in a small town in India."
Also Read: Finance Ministry report: Possibility of a weaker monsoon, rate hike full impact unlikely before 2024
The second advantage, he said, is the acceptance of UPI networks the world over so that anyone pays anywhere. For example, if you are buying anything from the Dubai Lulu Mall, you can pay it by UPI, he said.
The third advantage is countries can take UPI as their core payment infrastructure, Nilekani added. Already, various countries, including Bhutan, Nepal, Malaysia, the UAE, and France have entered into different agreements to facilitate transactions through UPI.
    X