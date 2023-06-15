NaBFID confident of sanctioning over Rs 1 trillion this year for infrastructure projects

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) usually funds road and energy projects. It has funded a few city gas and data centre projects as well, its managing director Rajkiran Rai said.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is confident of being able to sanction Rs 1 trillion loans for infrastructure projects this year. Its managing director Rajkiran Rai also also sees a strong pipeline of projects this year.

Roads and highways saw a total spend of Rs 13.2 trillion in the last five years, he said. "Giving an average yearly spend of Rs 2.64 trillion; for FY24, the projects already announced add up to Rs 3.7 trillion, which is 40 percent higher than the past 5 year average," he added

Likewise, in the power sector, the number of projects on the anvil indicate a spend of Rs 3.1 trillion this year, up 42 percent from the last five-year average spend.

The government had given the NaBFID an equity corpus of Rs 20,000 crore and latter is proposing to raise Rs30,000 crore via bonds this year. The first tranche of Rs 5000 crore (plus a greenshoe of Rs 5,000 crore) is being launched this week. "The cost of funds is likely to work out to around 7.5 percent, which is around 30-40 bps over government bonds," Rai said, adding that the NaBFID bonds get a government guarantee for a fee of 0.1 percent.

NabFID has funded mostly road and energy projects, a few city gas and data centre projects too, Rai told CNBCTV18. Most projects are being built by private sector companies so the private-public split in loans will be 70:30, he said.

The bank has already disbursed Rs 15,000 crore, and sanctioned a further Rs 50,000 crore for projects. The sanctions will grow to Rs 1 lakh crore by the fiscal-end, Rai said. However, the actual disbursement may be Rs 60,000 crore as projects take time to get all clearances.

How is NaBFID different from the government-floated NIIF?

The NIIF funds equity, while NabFID mostly provides debt. Also the source of funds for NIIF is allocations from sovereign wealth funds. Another older government floated institution, IIFCL also finances infrastructure projects, but the difference is NaBFID is expected to play a holistic role, which is to not only fund infrastructure projects, but also play an advocacy role. For instance, credit enhancements provided by IIFCL have some issues. NaBFID hopes to work with regulators and governments to smoothen rules. Likewise,.it also hopes to be via a medium between multilateral banks and Indian government bodies to bring in innovative financing structures.

Here’s a list of infrastructure announcements made by governments and private companies, compiled by NabFID from various sources. It certainly looks like there is a significant growth in projects:

Roads and Highways

Expected execution of 12,500km (34.2 km per day) this fiscal, compared to 10,331 km (28.3 km per day) in FY23.

Expected new award of 10,000 km of road projects (FY24) comprising 2,250 km of HAM projects.

83 HAM projects -- 3,334 km-long project worth Rs 94,000 crore -- expected to be operational in the next two years. Ideal for monetisation/refinancing.

Power

Renewable energy segment added 12.2 GW in 11 months of FY23 and it is expected to add 20 Gw in FY24, against the total renewable energy pipeline of 50 GW.

Thermal power capacity is expected to add 5GW in FY24, driven by Central and state utilities

Large investments planned in pumped hydro and battery storage by 2030 to integrate renewable energy power with the grid and hence enabling the energy storage obligations target

Power transmission added capacity of 14625 ckt km and 75902 MVA in FY23. As ,many as 20 transmission projects were awarded by the Central bid process coordinators in FY23. The current project pipeline is for 28 projects and overall investment requirement till 2030 is Rs 2.44 lakh crore.

The source for the above data is CRISIL Research, ICRA Research, news Items related to Budget for FY2024

Infrastructure investments

Rai said foreign insurance funds have been lapping up InVIts and are investing in infrastructure in various ways. Indian insurance and pension funds need to step up. The insurance sector already has a Rs 60 trillion corpus and is growing at 20 percent. Since these funds are in need of long-term projects it should be possible to find enough resources to build infrastructure in India at a faster clip.

Only the policy areas need to be improved — land acquisition, environmental clearances, pricing of infrastructure services, collection of service charges, as also faster arbitration. NaBFID has a role to play here, but the political and legal system too has to gear up while the private sector has to chip in with execution skills.