NaBFID confident of sanctioning over Rs 1 trillion this year for infrastructure projects

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) usually funds road and energy projects. It has funded a few city gas and data centre projects as well, its managing director Rajkiran Rai said.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is confident of being able to sanction Rs 1 trillion loans for infrastructure projects this year. Its managing director Rajkiran Rai also also sees a strong pipeline of projects this year.

Roads and highways saw a total spend of Rs 13.2 trillion in the last five years, he said. "Giving an average yearly spend of Rs 2.64 trillion; for FY24, the projects already announced add up to Rs 3.7 trillion, which is 40 percent higher than the past 5 year average," he added