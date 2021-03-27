  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance

My unlisted portfolio has delivered higher returns than listed company investments: Jhunjunwala

Updated : March 27, 2021 04:51 PM IST

Jhunjunwala said the level of taxation on the equity markets is "reasonable" given the socio-economic conditions in the country.
Jhunjunwala said corporate performance in the second and third quarters of the current fiscal year is a testament to the earnings potential of the Indian companies.
My unlisted portfolio has delivered higher returns than listed company investments: Jhunjunwala
Published : March 27, 2021 04:51 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Explained: Why perpetual bonds are in news and how does it impact you as investors

Explained: Why perpetual bonds are in news and how does it impact you as investors

World Bank signs fresh loan agreements worth $1.336 billion with Pakistan

World Bank signs fresh loan agreements worth $1.336 billion with Pakistan

West Bengal election curtain-raiser: Phase 1 crucial in the mega TMC vs BJP battle; here’s why

West Bengal election curtain-raiser: Phase 1 crucial in the mega TMC vs BJP battle; here’s why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement