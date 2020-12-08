Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Mutual funds witness net equity outflow of Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, shows AMFI data

Updated : December 08, 2020 01:19 PM IST

Mutual fund witnessed net equity outflow of Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.
The total inflow, meanwhile stood at Rs 27,194.15 crore.
The liquid fund saw an outflow of Rs 8,415.2 cr versus an inflow of Rs 19,582.7 crore in October.
Mutual funds witness net equity outflow of Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, shows AMFI data

