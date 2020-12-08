Mutual funds witness net equity outflow of Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, shows AMFI data

Mutual fund witnessed net equity outflow of Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. This also marks the fifth consecutive month of withdrawal from equity mutual funds (MFs).

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net inflow of Rs 27,914 crore across all segments during the period under review, as against an inflow of Rs 98,576 crore in October.

The liquid fund saw an outflow of Rs 8,415.2 cr versus an inflow of Rs 19,582.7 crore in October.

The assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry soared to a record high level of Rs 30 lakh crore in November-end, from Rs 28.23 lakh crore in October-end, due to a positive inflow in debt funds.

As per the data, the outflow from equity and equity-linked open-ended schemes was at Rs 12,917 crore in November, compared to Rs 2,725 crore in October.

All the equity schemes have seen outflows last month.

The equity schemes had witnessed an outflow of Rs 734 crore in September, Rs 4,000 crore in August and another Rs 2,480 crore in July, which was their first withdrawal in over four years. Prior to this, such schemes had attracted Rs 240.55 crore in June.

The net outflows in November could be largely attributed to profit-booking by investors on the back of a surge in equity markets, experts said.

Apart from equity, gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed an outflow of Rs 141 crore last month. This was the first outflow since March when safe-haven assets had seen a pull out of Rs 195 crore.

Additionally, mutual funds pulled out Rs 30,760 crore from equities in November on profit booking and experts believe the outflow trend will continue unless there is a correction in markets.

With this, net withdrawal by mutual funds (MFs) has reached to over Rs 28,000 crore in the first 11 months of the ongoing year (January-November), data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

The markets, despite the withdrawals from mutual funds in the last few months, have continued to rise as flows from FPIs have been robust.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have put in over Rs 1.08 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets during the January-November period of 2020.