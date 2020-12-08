Finance Mutual funds witness net equity outflow of Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, shows AMFI data Updated : December 08, 2020 01:19 PM IST Mutual fund witnessed net equity outflow of Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. The total inflow, meanwhile stood at Rs 27,194.15 crore. The liquid fund saw an outflow of Rs 8,415.2 cr versus an inflow of Rs 19,582.7 crore in October. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.