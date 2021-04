The net equity inflow for the month of March stands at Rs 7,376 crore, as against Rs 6,889 crore last month, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Thursday.

Equities have seen inflows after outflows for eight consecutive months, AMFI said.

March SIP stood at Rs 9,182 crore as against Rs 7,528 crore in February, the data showed.

This is a developing copy