Mutual funds witness equity inflow for second straight month, but it's lower MoM: AMFI data

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Equities see inflows for the second straight month, but it’s lower month-on-month, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Thursday.

    June inflows stood at Rs 4,608.7 crore vs Rs 9,235 crore last month. The ETF inflows came in at Rs 3,012.6 crore, credit risk inflow came in at Rs 236.7 crore and debt scheme inflow stood at Rs 3,566.4 crore, while total AUM stood at Rs 33.67 lakh crore, the data showed.
    Small cap funds saw a huge decline in inflows last month. They saw a net inflow of Rs 705 crores in June compared to Rs 1,080 crore in May. Apart from mid cap funds, all other categories like large caps, multi caps and ELSSs saw sharp decline in inflows in the month of June.
