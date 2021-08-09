Mutual funds witness 5th straight month of equity inflows in July; 4.5X higher versus June: AMFI data

Equities saw inflows for the fifth straight month in July, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Monday.

July's net equity inflows stood at Rs 20,742.8 crore vs Rs 4,608.7 crore last month, the data showed. NFOs, meanwhile, contributed Rs 13,709 crore.

The hybrid fund stood at Rs 19,481 crore and liquid fund at Rs 31,740 crore in July, the data further showed.

According to Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, White Oak Cap Mgmt, there is definitely a trend change as far as a hybrid is concerned because balanced advantaged and anti-dynamic asset allocation funds have given negative flows for a long time.

"It is one of the first months that both these categories -- balanced advantaged as well as the aggressive hybrid category -- are positive. So, that is a trend change in some sense and also makes sense given the way markets have been functioning. It makes sense that this category gets more flows.”