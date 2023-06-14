SEBI unlikely to give relaxation on holdings post HDFC-HDFC Bank merger

HDFC and HDFC Bank, both have significant investments from mutual funds. The two companies are expected to conclude a merger soon to create India's second largest financial institution by assets after the State Bank of India.
Market Regulatory Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is unlikely to give a special exemption to mutual funds if their investments in the merged entity i.e. HDFC and HDFC Bank breaches the investment limit.
As per SEBI regulations, any individual scheme of a mutual fund cannot invest more than 10 percent into a single security. In the case of HDFC and HDFC Bank, this breach could happen in multiple schemes across mutual fund companies. As per sources from SEBI, since this breach in investment limit would happen because of the merger, it would be seen as a passive breach. Any breach is considered as passive if there is no deliberate attempt from the mutual fund company.
As per sources, AMFI or Association of Mutual Funds in India has appraised SEBI on the matter and SEBI is likely to provide a 30-day window to mutual funds to rebalance their schemes and comply with the investment regulations. As per sources, If there are instances of non-compliance post 30 days there on a case-to-case basis further 30 days could be given to these mutual fund companies before any regulatory action is taken.
HDFC and HDFC Bank are fairly liquid stocks and so rebalancing schemes for mutual funds should not be a big task.
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Jun 14, 2023 4:13 PM IST
