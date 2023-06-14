SEBI unlikely to give relaxation on holdings post HDFC-HDFC Bank merger

HDFC and HDFC Bank, both have significant investments from mutual funds. The two companies are expected to conclude a merger soon to create India's second largest financial institution by assets after the State Bank of India.

Market Regulatory Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is unlikely to give a special exemption to mutual funds if their investments in the merged entity i.e. HDFC and HDFC Bank breaches the investment limit.

