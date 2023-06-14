SEBI unlikely to give relaxation on holdings post HDFC-HDFC Bank merger

2 Min(s) Read
HDFC and HDFC Bank, both have significant investments from mutual funds. The two companies are expected to conclude a merger soon to create India's second largest financial institution by assets after the State Bank of India.
Market Regulatory Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is unlikely to give a special exemption to mutual funds if their investments in the merged entity i.e. HDFC and HDFC Bank breaches the investment limit.
As per SEBI regulations, any individual scheme of a mutual fund cannot invest more than 10 percent into a single security. In the case of HDFC and HDFC Bank, this breach could happen in multiple schemes across mutual fund companies. As per sources from SEBI, since this breach in investment limit would happen because of the merger, it would be seen as a passive breach. Any breach is considered as passive if there is no deliberate attempt from the mutual fund company.